Heavy rains cause street flooding in parts of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On a day that saw heat indexes in the triple digits, some parts of Baton Rouge had to deal with street flooding brought on by heavy rains.

One of those areas was Harding Boulevard near Southern University. Some drivers were stranded and had to get their vehicles towed from the flooded roadway.

Another trouble spot was US 190 near the Huey P. Long Bridge (Old Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed to traffic due to high water at the base of the bridge on both sides of the river.

Drivers are reminded to turn around when they encounter flooded streets in which there’s no way to determine how deep the water is in that area.

Jay Grymes will have the complete forecast at 10 p.m. on what can be expected overnight and Wednesday.

