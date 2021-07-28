Head coach Ed Orgeron speaks at Rotary Club, previews 2021 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will be speaking at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club at noon on Wednesday, July 28 to preview the 2021 football season.

Coach Orgeron is entering his sixth season as at the helm for the Tigers and his fifth full season at LSU. Coach O is 45-14 while at LSU and is two seasons removed from the Tigers National Championship.

The Tigers are coming off a down year going 5-5 during the 2020 COVID season and will have two new coordinators in place to help improve LSU and help them return to SEC prominence.

LSU will have a new offensive coordinator in Jake Peetz who took over for Steve Ensminger, who moved to the role of offensive analyst. The Tigers will also feature a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones who is replacing Bo Pelini who only lasted one season in Death Valley.

The Tigers kick off the season against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.

