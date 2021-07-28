Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Head coach Ed Orgeron speaks at Rotary Club, previews 2021 season

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will be speaking at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club at noon on Wednesday, July 28 to preview the 2021 football season.

Coach Orgeron is entering his sixth season as at the helm for the Tigers and his fifth full season at LSU. Coach O is 45-14 while at LSU and is two seasons removed from the Tigers National Championship.

The Tigers are coming off a down year going 5-5 during the 2020 COVID season and will have two new coordinators in place to help improve LSU and help them return to SEC prominence.

LSU will have a new offensive coordinator in Jake Peetz who took over for Steve Ensminger, who moved to the role of offensive analyst. The Tigers will also feature a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones who is replacing Bo Pelini who only lasted one season in Death Valley.

The Tigers kick off the season against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
BR hospitals launch combined, daily COVID patient count

Latest News

LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a long field goal to give the Tigers the lead during a game...
All-American Cade York lands on the 2021 Lou Groza Award watch list
Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and Elias Ricks (1) were named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch...
LSU’s shutdown corners named to Bronko Nagurski Award watch list
Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons at Newman. (Source: Garland...
Archie, Eli, and Peyton Manning break down Arch’s talents on and off the field
Manning is a captain on the Newman football team.
Archie, Eli, and Peyton break down what makes Arch Manning so special