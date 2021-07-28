Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have...
Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have been rushed to a local hospital due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning according to officials.(East Baton Rouge EMS)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have been rushed to a local hospital due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department stated that a generator was running in the house and occurred Wednesday morning in the 10500 block of Avenue D.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
BR hospitals launch combined, daily COVID patient count

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau is warning those using job hunting sites about keeping their...
Scammers advertising on eBay to take your money
BBB warns of scams on eBay
BBB warns of scams on eBay
Sixth consecutive heat advisory for the WAFB viewing area.
Sixth consecutive heat advisory
Vaccine lottery
Vaccine lottery scams are making a comeback, BBB offering tips