Five rushed to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people including three children under the age of 15 are in critical condition and have been rushed to a local hospital due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department stated that a generator was running in the house and occurred Wednesday morning in the 10500 block of Avenue D.

Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information is provided.

