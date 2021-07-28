Crews rescue man from downed plane in La. bay

FOURLEAGUE BAY, La. (WAFB) - A man is safe after a plane crash just off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday, July 27.

A US Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans and a boat crew with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office got to the scene just as the aircraft was sinking in Fourleague Bay, which is just south of Morgan City.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the water and rushed him to the hospital.

There has been no word on any injuries.

