BRPD: Victim identified in shooting on N. 13th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department have identified a victim in connection to a shooting on North 13th Street Wednesday, July 28.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 13th Street.

Investigators said Larry Winfrey, 33, along with two other male victims, a 48-year-old and a 76-year-old were gathered around the front porch when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Police have confirmed, Winfrey died from his injuries at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.