BRPD: 1 dead in shooting on N. 13th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on North 13th Street on Wednesday, July 28.

Investigators said one person is dead after a shooting on North 13th near North Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to emergency officials.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.

