BRPD: 1 dead in shooting on N. 13th Street

A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.
A shooting on North 13th Street in Baton Rouge left at least one person dead on July 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on North 13th Street on Wednesday, July 28.

Investigators said one person is dead after a shooting on North 13th near North Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to emergency officials.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.

