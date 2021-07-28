BRPD: 1 dead in shooting on N. 13th Street
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on North 13th Street on Wednesday, July 28.
Investigators said one person is dead after a shooting on North 13th near North Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to emergency officials.
This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.
