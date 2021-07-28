Ask the Expert
BR Penthouse Club gets $1.1M in federal pandemic grant, report says

Penthouse Club in Baton Rouge
Penthouse Club in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Penthouse Club, a Baton Rouge strip club, received $1.1 million from a federal grant program tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Baton Rouge Business Report on Wednesday, July 28.

Reporter Stephanie Riegel wrote that the money was part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of pandemic relief aid passed by Congress to help struggling performing arts venues.

It was unclear, however, how the business even qualified for the grant. The Baton Rouge Business Report article indicated SBA regulations clearly state that establishments “must not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” in order to be eligible for the program.

The gentleman’s club “got more money than the collective total landed by the Manship Theater, Louisiana Symphony Association, Theater Baton Rouge, LASM, Playmakers of Baton Rouge, and Opera Louisiane,” according to the report.

Owners of the Penthouse Club did not immediately reply to a request for comment, the publication reported.

