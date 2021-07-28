All-American Cade York lands on the 2021 Lou Groza Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s All-American junior place-kicker Cade York has been named to the 2021 Lou Groza Award watchlist. The Groza Award is given annually to the nation’s top place-kicker.

York, a native of McKinney, Texas is one of six returning kickers from last season who made at least three field goals from 50-yards are more. York made six including a game winning 57-yarder against No. 6 Florida.

He is one of the nation’s top kickers in LSU history and the school-record holder for longest field goal in program history. He also earned second team All-America honors from the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America in 2020.

The junior kicker also was a first team All-SEC selection by the league coaches and second team by AP in 2020. He is also the school record holder for 50-yard field goals in a career with 10 and in a season with six. York, is also the only player in LSU history to kick two 50-yard field goals in a game and did so against Texas A&M in 2019.

He ranks No. 5 in history in career field goals with 39 and is No. 8 in field goal attempts at 48, he also ranks No. 4 in school history in total points scored with 242 and is the single-season record holder for points by kicking in a season with 152 and PAT’s with 89 in 2019.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.