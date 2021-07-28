Ask the Expert
Child among 2 people critically injured in crash on LA 19 in Baker, authorities say

Authorities respond to crash on LA 19 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Authorities respond to crash on LA 19 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities tell WAFB two people, including one child, have been critically injured in a crash on Louisiana Highway 19 in Baker late Wednesday morning.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker, who is at the scene, says at least one of the crash victims is a child.

He also reports one of the people injured in the crash has been airlifted to an area hospital. Other details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

