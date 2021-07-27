Woman dies in Pointe Coupee house fire

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - A Pointe Coupee woman died in a house fire on Friday, July 23.

The call came into the Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 1 shortly after 10 p.m.

The fire was located in the 13000 block of 3rd Street in Batchelor.

Deputies have determined the fire started in the area of the laundry room. Also during the investigation, they discovered a woman’s body in a bedroom.

Pointe Coupee Coroner’s office is still working to identify the woman and the cause of death.

During the initial investigation of the house, deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.