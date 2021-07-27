Ask the Expert
Two area jails cancel visitations due to COVID-19
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two area jails halted visitations Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases within their facilities.

Both the Ascension and East Baton Rouge parish jails will only allow attorneys inside to visit inmates. All other visitations are canceled until further notice.

As of Tuesday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail had 16 inmates infected with COVID-19. However, jail officials said none of the 16 were exhibiting any severe symptoms.  The infected inmates represent less than four percent of the jail’s current total population.

In Ascension Parish, the inmate infection rate is also less than four percent with 14 total inmates testing positive. There are currently 373 inmates housed there. Attorneys will be allowed inside that jail to visit clients, but only through a glass barrier.

Livingston parish has only allowed visits using a video conference system for more than a year now. That facility had 12 COVID-19 positive inmates as of Tuesday morning, out of a 515 total population. That infection rate is less than three percent.

