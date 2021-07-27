Three people escape house fire on Julia Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Julia Street where three people who were asleep escaped without injuries.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was arson and occurred in the 1100 block of Julia St. shortly before 1 a.m. their security system alerted them to a fire at the home. When they checked the home and noticed a small fire on the rear exterior steps a pile of clothes and a large stuffed animal was intentionally set on fire.

When fire fighters arrived on scene they were able to extinguish the fire. Anyone with information please call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at (225)354-1419

