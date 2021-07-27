Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp on Tuesday, July 27, took the crew to New Roads for a visit with the Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets.

Former head coach David Simoneaux did a great job with the Hornets for seven seasons before moving on to replace Gabe Fertitta at Catholic High in Baton Rouge. Now, the Hornets have a new head coach but he is a very familiar face.

New head coach Vinnie Bullara was an assistant under Simoneaux for the past three years, serving as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

He has taken over a program that reached the Division IV state championship game in 2019 and the state quarterfinals in the COVID season of 2020.

The biggest player departure was Warrick Dunn Award finalist Matthew Langlois, who is now with the LSU Tigers.

But much should remain the same, as Bullara cherished his time coaching with Simoneaux.

