Sankey releases statement on Texas and Oklahoma potential move to SEC

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Tuesday, July 27 on the potential move of two of the Big 12′s major powerhouses.

Sankey said in the statement that the SEC received formal request from both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to become members of the SEC in 2025.

The SEC will need a vote of least three-fourths from the current 14 members of the SEC to extend an invitation for membership into the conference. The Presidents and Chancellors of the conference will consider the request in the near future.

Both the Longhorns and Sooners took the first step on Monday, July 26 to make the move when they notified the conference they would not be renewing their agreement past 2025.

RELATED: With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

