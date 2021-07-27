Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL pauses scheduling of new non-urgent, inpatient procedures due to rising COVID cases

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing opens as police detail violence, injuries
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident