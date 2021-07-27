Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Perfect Picnic Macaroni Salad

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - July is National Picnic Month. This quick and easy macaroni salad full of veggies, cheese and flavor is the perfect item for the sunny day outdoor excursion. It’s really great for any occasion!

Prep Time: 3 Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package salad macaroni or ditali pasta, cooked al dente

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced red onions

1 cup diced yellow onions

1 cup diced medium Cheddar cheese

1 cup diced Swiss cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup diced salami

1 cup diced dill pickles

1 cup diced black olives

1 tbsp fresh-minced garlic

¼ tsp dried horseradish

½ tsp ground mustard

1 tbsp garlic salt

½ tsp celery salt

½ tsp ground white pepper

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 (3-ounce) jar diced pimentos, rinsed and drained

1–1½ cups mayonnaise

Method:

NOTE: Do not overcook pasta or it will fall apart when tossing into the salad. Placed cooked, cooled pasta in a large bowl then fold in vegetables, cheeses, salami, pickles and olives. Refrigerate mixture, uncovered, at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. In a small bowl, combine fresh garlic and all seasonings, mixing well. Add to salad then fold in pimentos. Add mayonnaise, 1 cup at a time, until desired consistency. Refrigerate 30–60 minutes before serving.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up
Stirrin' It Up: Perfect Picnic Macaroni Salad (July 27, 2021)
Stirrin It Up
Stirrin' It Up: Chilled Creole Tomato Soup (July 22, 2021)
Chilled Creole Tomato Soup
Chilled Creole Tomato Soup
Stirrin' It Up
Stirrin' It Up: Grillade Debris Po’boys (July 20, 2021)