Perfect Picnic Macaroni Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - July is National Picnic Month. This quick and easy macaroni salad full of veggies, cheese and flavor is the perfect item for the sunny day outdoor excursion. It’s really great for any occasion!

Prep Time: 3 Hours

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (16-ounce) package salad macaroni or ditali pasta, cooked al dente

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced red onions

1 cup diced yellow onions

1 cup diced medium Cheddar cheese

1 cup diced Swiss cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup diced salami

1 cup diced dill pickles

1 cup diced black olives

1 tbsp fresh-minced garlic

¼ tsp dried horseradish

½ tsp ground mustard

1 tbsp garlic salt

½ tsp celery salt

½ tsp ground white pepper

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 (3-ounce) jar diced pimentos, rinsed and drained

1–1½ cups mayonnaise

Method:

NOTE: Do not overcook pasta or it will fall apart when tossing into the salad. Placed cooked, cooled pasta in a large bowl then fold in vegetables, cheeses, salami, pickles and olives. Refrigerate mixture, uncovered, at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. In a small bowl, combine fresh garlic and all seasonings, mixing well. Add to salad then fold in pimentos. Add mayonnaise, 1 cup at a time, until desired consistency. Refrigerate 30–60 minutes before serving.

