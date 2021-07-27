LSU’s shutdown corners named to Bronko Nagurski Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another day and another watch list for LSU’s All-American cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks, on Tuesday, July 27 the duo was named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

The Nagurski Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college defensive player. On Monday, Stingley Jr. and Ricks were named to the Thorpe Award watch list which is given to the nation’s top defensive back, and last week they both were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list which is presented annually to college football’s defensive player of the year.

In 2007, Glenn Dorsey became the first player in school history to win the trophy. Dorsey went on to become one of the most decorated players in LSU history, he was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2008 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stingley, a product of the Dunham School started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

He is looking to become just the second Tiger to be named a three-time first-team All-American in school history. If he accomplishes this feat, he would join former Tiger Tommy Casanova. Casanova is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and earned first-team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Ricks had an impressive rookie campaign with LSU, he led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. He also returned two for touchdowns.

Ricks earned Freshman All-America honors and was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Both Stingley Jr. and Ricks were named to the 2021 Preseason All-SEC teams.

