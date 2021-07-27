Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the state reported its second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began with 6,797 cases on Tuesday, July 27.

The news comes on week after the state reported its third-highest daily case count of 5,388 cases on July 20.

Louisiana reported its highest daily case count of 6,882 cases on Jan. 6.

For context, this represents the second highest single-day case count reported since Jan 6, 2021 (6,882 cases). — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) July 27, 2021

Health officials said 99.56% of Tuesday’s cases were from community spread and not congregate settings like nursing homes.

“The vast majority (99%) date back collections-date-wise to this past week (7/20-7/27), i.e., this is not a backlog. This is our continued surge,” LDH officials said in a tweet on Tuesday.

COVID cases are increasing among all age groups with the age group of 18-29 year-olds seeing the highest amount of cases, according to LDH.

Officials also say the Baton Rouge region is seeing the highest increase in COVID cases.

