Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, died at the age of 77 following a bicycle accident.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.

Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said.

Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado. He remained unconscious and was unable to recover from his injuries, D’Onofrio said.

Police say they’ve seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident.

Enzi fell near his home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, family friend John Daly said, around the time Gillette police received a report of a man lying unresponsive in a road near a bike.

Mike Enzi, a Republican, retired in January after four terms as senator. He previously was a state lawmaker and mayor of Gillette, where he owned a shoe store.

Cynthia Lummis, a Republican former congresswoman and state treasurer, was elected in November to succeed Enzi in the Senate.

His family expressed appreciation for prayers and support they’ve received but asked for privacy, D’Onofrio said. The family is planning “a celebration of a life well-lived,” he said in a statement, and plans to share details later.

Enzi is survived by his wife; two daughters, Amy and Emily; a son, Brad; and several grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations

Latest News

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him
Gary Stevens, who spent 141 days in the hospital, is encouraging others to get the vaccine...
COVID survivors urging others to get vaccine shot
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
Some residents are looking to make Pointe Coupee a 'sanctuary parish' for the Second Amendment.
Residents look to make Pointe Coupee a ‘sanctuary parish’ for 2nd Amendment