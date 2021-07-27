Chad Johnson, who hasn’t been an NFL wide receiver since 2012, wants to play for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss up to six weeks after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list today, but one former league stand out took to social media to say he’s ready for a comeback at a low price.

Chad Johnson, 43, hasn’t participated in organized football since 2017 and last wore an NFL uniform in 2012. However, he says he’s in shape and can help fill the hole left by Thomas at the receiver position.

“Saints, hear me out, even years removed I’m still in better shape than 90 percent of these earthlings and can play until my guy Mike Thomas comes back,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Don’t need money/contract just a company car and a place to stay.”

@Saints Here me out, even years removed I’m STILL in better shape than 90% of these earthlings & can play until my guy @Cantguardmike comes back, don’t need money/contract just a company car & place to stay. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 26, 2021

Thomas is sidelined for recovery from ankle surgery and is expected for a Week 7 return after being placed on the PUP list. The Saints have most recently hired veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Johnson began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001 and the last time he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving was in 2009. In 2011, Johnson totaled 276 yards receiving with the New England Patriots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.