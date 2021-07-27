Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

CDC announcement on updated mask guidelines expected soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials could announce a decision on updated face mask guidelines for COVID-19 as soon as Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Aerial Photo of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, La.
OLOL pauses scheduling of new non-urgent, inpatient procedures due to rising COVID cases

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Sankey releases statement on Texas and Oklahoma potential move to SEC
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album