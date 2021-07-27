Capital Region school systems issue updated mask guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some school districts within the Capital Region are now updating the guidance on wearing masks after Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday, July 23, said he and Louisiana health officials changed their recommendations on face coverings indoors.

Edwards said all residents, regardless of vaccine status, are encouraged to wear masks indoors if they are unable to socially distance up to six feet.

On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC officially updated its guidance and recommended mask-wearing for everyone in kindergarten through 12-grade schools. The updated CDC guidelines called for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the US where the coronavirus is surging. Louisiana is one of those parts.

On Monday, July 26, West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton sent a letter to students, parents, and school staff that the district is recommending that all employees, students, and parents wear masks indoors. He added the school system is not requiring masks but they are recommended as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the parish and state. Milton said West Feliciana Parish will continue to update its policies and protocols as new guidance becomes available.

