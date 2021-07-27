Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Capital Region school systems issue updated mask guidance

Some Capital Region school systems are issuing updated mask guidance due to the fourth surge of...
Some Capital Region school systems are issuing updated mask guidance due to the fourth surge of COVID-19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some school districts within the Capital Region are now updating the guidance on wearing masks after Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday, July 23, said he and Louisiana health officials changed their recommendations on face coverings indoors.

Edwards said all residents, regardless of vaccine status, are encouraged to wear masks indoors if they are unable to socially distance up to six feet.

RELATED STORIES:

On Tuesday, July 27, the CDC officially updated its guidance and recommended mask-wearing for everyone in kindergarten through 12-grade schools. The updated CDC guidelines called for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the US where the coronavirus is surging. Louisiana is one of those parts.

On Monday, July 26, West Feliciana Parish Superintendent Hollis Milton sent a letter to students, parents, and school staff that the district is recommending that all employees, students, and parents wear masks indoors. He added the school system is not requiring masks but they are recommended as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the parish and state. Milton said West Feliciana Parish will continue to update its policies and protocols as new guidance becomes available.

This story will be updated as more districts give their latest guidance on masks at schools.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
Two area jails cancel visitations due to COVID-19
Two area jails cancel visitations due to COVID-19
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Parish jail suspends visits ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to COVID-19
Officials with DOC say they are suspending visitation and volunteering at all of Louisiana's...
DOC suspends visitation, volunteering at Louisiana's state-run prisons due to fourth COVID surge