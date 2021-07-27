Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BR hospitals launch combined, daily COVID patient count

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday morning, there were 271 COVID-19 patients inside Baton Rouge’s three largest hospitals.

88% of those patients do not have the COVID-19 vaccine, the systems reported.

COVID Hospitalizations
COVID Hospitalizations(Submitted Photo)

RELATED: Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began

That’s according to a new daily reporting system launched Tuesday, July 27.

The numbers include patients from the Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, and Ochsner.

The three hospital systems agreed to produce the daily number and post the information both online and on roadside billboards.

Tuesday’s total number of 271 patients included 239 unvaccinated and 32 vaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,390 hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi River
Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
Mestizo Restaurant
Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Some Capital Region school systems are issuing updated mask guidance due to the fourth surge of...
Capital Region school systems issue updated mask guidance
Louisiana reports second-highest daily COVID case count since pandemic began
Two area jails cancel visitations due to COVID-19
Two area jails cancel visitations due to COVID-19