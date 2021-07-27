Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating fatal crash on North I-110

Authorities investigating fatal crash on North I-110
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on North I-110.

According to authorities, the crash happened on Monday, July 26 around 8:47 p.m.

The report says the 62-year-old Jerry Thomas was traveling on North I-110 when he lost control of his 2002 GMC Yukon and crashed into the guard rail.

Thomas was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

