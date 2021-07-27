Ascension Parish jail suspends visits ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to COVID-19

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have suspended visits to the parish jail “out of an abundance of caution” until further notice as a “Covid-19 safety precaution.”

The announcement came shortly after the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) halted visitation and volunteering at all state-run prisons until at least Aug. 16.

