Ascension Parish jail suspends visits ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have suspended visits to the parish jail “out of an abundance of caution” until further notice as a “Covid-19 safety precaution.”
The announcement came shortly after the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) halted visitation and volunteering at all state-run prisons until at least Aug. 16.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
