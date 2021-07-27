Ask the Expert
8-12 hours of 100°+ feels like temperatures for some today

Heat advisory for Tuesday, July 27.
Heat advisory for Tuesday, July 27.(WAFB)
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in place once again today as afternoon highs reach the mid 90°s and feels like temperatures peak between 104°-109°. The duration of 100°+ feels like temperatures could be 8-12 hours in some places. Be sure to take the common sense heat related precautions if you plan to be outside for any period of time.

Heat advisory for Tuesday, July 27.
Rain chances will be less than yesterday with only a 20% chance during the afternoon. High pressure will weaken some in the coming days, and an influx in moisture will help bring 40-50% daily rain chances to close out the work week.

Future satellite radar for Tuesday, July 27.
Not everyone will see rain, but it will be best to keep an umbrella on standby. Majority of the rain will occur during the afternoon hours. A more typical summertime weather pattern will take shape for the upcoming weekend.

It will be hot and muggy with scattered pop-up afternoon thundershowers. Keep your outdoor plans as neither day is expected to be a wash out. A cold front will approach the area from the north during the mid point of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 27.
This will likely increase rain chances and also bring temperatures down a handful of degrees. We are just about ready to say goodbye to Invest 90-L. It is currently inland in Georgia where it will meander for another day or two. Right now development chances are almost non-existent.

