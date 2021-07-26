YOUR MONEY: Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides discounted internet service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The pandemic proved how important internet access is.

Access is not as easy or affordable for some families but now, there’s a new program to help families get connected.

According to a recent Consumer Reports’ survey, 76 percent of Americans agree internet access is just as important as electricity and water. This is especially true for children who were unexpectedly thrown into remote learning during the pandemic.

In May, the Federal Communications Commission, or the FCC, introduced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

‘If you qualify for Medicaid, SNAP, free and reduced school lunches, Lifeline or Pell grants, or other low-cost offerings, you are eligible to participate,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

If you fall under these categories, the program will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards internet service.

Who else is eligible for this internet discount?

Anyone who has lost their job or has been furloughed and had an income less than or equal to 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

Those who qualify can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 on a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

First check the FCC website to see if your internet provider participates.

There are three ways to apply for the program.

Contact your provider to learn about their application process Apply online at getemergencybroadband.org Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application

