State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Crowley

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Crowley, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Crowley that sent an Acadia Parish deputy to the hospital.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident involving their department, according to Thomas Gossen, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 12:15 p.m., Acadia deputies responded to a residence on Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley in reference to a subject wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Jennings Police Department, according to Gossen.

Deputies discovered that the same subject had an active warrant out of Acadia Parish, according to Gossen.

Gossen says upon coming into contact with the subject at their apartment, a deputy was shot.

At least one deputy on the scene returned fire as the deputies established a perimeter around the residence, and after several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish a dialog with the subject, entry was made into the residence by the APSO SWAT team, according to Gossen.

Gossen says the subject was located and discovered to be deceased.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was last reported to be in stable condition, according to Gossen.

Gossens says this is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab processed the scene, according to Gossen.

