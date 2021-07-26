Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final week of Sportsline Summer Camp got off to a flying start with a visit with the Eagles of Parkview Baptist.

The Parkview Baptist football team and marching band were both on the field early Monday, July 26, a reminder to everyone that the start of high school football is drawing closer.

From 2001 through 2016, Parkview won five state championships and had another three runner-up finishes.

Famous baton rouge area quarterback Stefan LeFors is entering his third year as the head coach.

“Year one - coming in late, not knowing anybody - that kind of thing,” said LeFors. Year two - COVID. Now, hopefully, we can stay on this path and keep things normal. Give these kids the type of experience they deserve as high school football players.”

LeFors has two seniors and a sophomore competing to be Parkview’s starting quarterback this season, while offensive and defensive linemen are a concern.

