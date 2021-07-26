Southern University, Southern Lab to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccine and children
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and the Southern University Laboratory School will hold a virtual town hall meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine and children from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.
The event is part of the university’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” program. The name of the town hall is “Why vaccinating our children can save them from COVID-19.”
The town hall will feature a panel discussion from the following education and medical experts:
- Dr. Rani Whitfield, family physician and member of the Southern Univesity Board of Supervisors
- Herman Brister, director of Southern Univesity Laboratory School
- Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of the Southern University College of Nursing and Allied Health and co-chair of the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force
- Dr. Brian Despinasse II, general and adolescent pediatrics physician
- Tramelle Howard, East Baton Rouge School Board member
This virtual event is free and open to the public. CLICK/TAP HERE to register for the town hall.
