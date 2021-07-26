Southern University, Southern Lab to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccine and children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and the Southern University Laboratory School will hold a virtual town hall meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine and children from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The event is part of the university’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” program. The name of the town hall is “Why vaccinating our children can save them from COVID-19.”

RELATED STORIES:

The town hall will feature a panel discussion from the following education and medical experts:

Dr. Rani Whitfield, family physician and member of the Southern Univesity Board of Supervisors

Herman Brister, director of Southern Univesity Laboratory School

Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of the Southern University College of Nursing and Allied Health and co-chair of the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Dr. Brian Despinasse II, general and adolescent pediatrics physician

Tramelle Howard, East Baton Rouge School Board member

Southern University COVID-19 vaccine town hall (Southern University)

This virtual event is free and open to the public. CLICK/TAP HERE to register for the town hall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.