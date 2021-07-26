Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saints working out pro football/lacrosse player to possibly fill-in for Thomas

Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.(WDTV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Michael Thomas out for unidentified period of time, the Saints are working out a current professional lacrosse player to help fill in the massive hole without wide receiver No. 1.

Chris Hogan plays professional football primarily, last season for the Jets, but right now is with the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club. The Whipsnakes are part of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Last season, Hogan pulled in 14 receptions for 118 yards. He only played five games for the Jets.

In his nine-year career, Hogan has also suited up for the Bills, Patriots, and Panthers. Hogan has 18 career TD receptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street
Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning

Latest News

Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
REPORT: Joe Burrow will be healthy for Bengals’ training camp
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking