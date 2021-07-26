Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In roughly one month’s time, nearly 1,000 people, most of which are unvaccinated, have been admitted to hospitals in Louisiana with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have risen over 400% since June 20, when the state reported 242 patients in hospitals, the lowest number since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s department of health, 1,221 people are in hospitals statewide and 113 are on ventilators as of July 26.

COVID+ Hospitalizations:

June 20, 2021: 242 (lowest report in the pandemic)

July 1, 2021: 284

July 26, 2021: 1,221



COVID Hospitalizations +404.5% in Louisiana since the low on 6/20/2021 pic.twitter.com/uVAj8kEmsn — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) July 26, 2021

Officials say 97% of those people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

The number of people receiving vaccinations is trending upward over the last seven days. LDH reported over 45,900 new doses administered since last Thursday.

On the flip side... the number of people getting first dose vaccinations is on the rise.



July 12-19: 30,252

July 19-26: 58,861@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7sQUW27wNV — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) July 26, 2021

