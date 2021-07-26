Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 Louisianans have been hospitalized with COVID in one month

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana.(LDH)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In roughly one month’s time, nearly 1,000 people, most of which are unvaccinated, have been admitted to hospitals in Louisiana with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have risen over 400% since June 20, when the state reported 242 patients in hospitals, the lowest number since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s department of health, 1,221 people are in hospitals statewide and 113 are on ventilators as of July 26.

Officials say 97% of those people in hospitals are unvaccinated.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Doctors warn it’s a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as hospitalizations climb

Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

The number of people receiving vaccinations is trending upward over the last seven days. LDH reported over 45,900 new doses administered since last Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street
Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning