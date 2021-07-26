Ask the Expert
Making it a priority, how fast and easy it is to get vaccinated

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let’s face it, many of us have a lot going on between work, getting the kids to where they need to be and all of the above.

Baton Rouge health care leaders said it’s important to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine a priority. Canon Hospice Nurse Carla Brown has been traveling around the area, bringing vaccines to the community.

She’s helped many grieving families say goodbye to their loved ones and was not prepared to say goodbye to her own true love during the pandemic.

Brown said she’s helped vaccinate over 1,500 people. If you’re having trouble getting a vaccinate, you can call her office at 225-926-1404. They have a 24 hour answering service.

There are also several other places in the capital area to get vaccinated.

