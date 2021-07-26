Ask the Expert
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

