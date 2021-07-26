Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Investigators rule fire at vacant house as arson

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators in Baton Rouge said flames broke out on the side of an empty house early Monday, July 26.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call about the fire on Lettsworth Street was just before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators added based on evidence found at the scene, it is believed someone set the fire on purpose.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street
Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning

Latest News

Our Lady of the Lake will pause scheduling new, non-urgent surgical procedures requiring an...
OLOL pauses scheduling of new non-urgent, inpatient procedures
A fire at a vacant house on Lettsworth Street in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 26, 2021, has been...
Investigators rule fire at vacant house as arson
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said three children and one adult safely made it...
3 children, 1 adult escape electrical fire
A house on St. Gerard Ave. in Baton Rouge caught fire on Monday, July 26, 2021.
3 children, 1 adult escape electrical fire