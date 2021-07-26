Investigators rule fire at vacant house as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators in Baton Rouge said flames broke out on the side of an empty house early Monday, July 26.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call about the fire on Lettsworth Street was just before 3:30 a.m.

Investigators added based on evidence found at the scene, it is believed someone set the fire on purpose.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.