Here’s what people are saying after Governor Edward’s COVID recommendations

Mestizo Restaurant
Mestizo Restaurant(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana battles yet another surge of COVID-19 cases, Governor John Bel Edwards, and the Department of Health, are laying out some new recommendations for you to consider.

“We’re recommending that all people vaccinated and unvaccinated mask while indoors if six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained”, said Governor Edwards on Friday at his news conference.

The Governor, not going as far as implementing a new mask mandate like we’re all too familiar with. So right now, the choice is still up to you.

“It’s a personal decision, to begin with. Second, when is it gonna end? I just... disagree that the government should tell us what to do”, said mother of three Dylcia Maier.

That’s just one opinion. However, others feel we should listen to the health experts.

“If the experts are saying that that’s what we should do then that’s probably what we should do”, said retired physician Peggy Polk

And because of the Governor’s new recommendations, restaurants like Mestizo’s are in the process of figuring out what they need to do now moving forward.

“We’re just gonna kinda do a wait and see until the next press conference to see if the numbers, you know, start to plateau”, said Mestizo’s owner Jim Urdiales.

Urdiales says about 90% of his staff got a vaccine, and he’s asked those who have not gotten their shot yet, to mask up. But for the time being he won’t be requiring the same thing from his customers.

“It would probably just be advisory. I know there are some businesses I’ve seen who recommend wearing masks for employees. I am seeing a lot of customers still walking in with masks. And it was interesting that since the press conference I saw a huge increase in to-go orders”, said Urdiales.

Urdiales will push forward with his current protocols at the restaurant for now, but is prepared to make changes, if need be, in the future.

