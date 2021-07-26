Heat advisory again today, but rain chances a bit higher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the fourth straight day, a Heat Advisory is in effect for our area. High temperatures are again expected to reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values climbing to 105° or above in many neighborhoods. However, it does look like we’ll see more in the way of cooling rains, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms by this afternoon.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, July 26. (WAFB)

Futurecast for Monday, July 26. (WAFB)

Tuesday delivers a bit of a lull in rain chances as they dip to 30%, but they’ll rebound to 50% or better for Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front approaches and stalls nearby. Rains will continue to be mostly focused in the afternoon hours, meaning highs will still reach the low to mid 90s for most.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Jul 26. (WAFB)

The extended forecast points toward a fairly typical summer forecast, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure near the northern Florida Peninsula. However, development chances appear to be diminishing as the low nears the coasts of northern Florida and Georgia as of Monday morning. Elsewhere, the tropics remain quiet for now.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, July 26. (WAFB)

