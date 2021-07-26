Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street
Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning

Latest News

An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Making it a priority, how fast and easy it is to get vaccinated
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers save baby trapped under car
Local nurse helping with vaccine hesitancy
Local nurse helping with vaccine hesitancy