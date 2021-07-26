Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Doctor says Louisiana needs to move in a different direction to beat COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Thomas at Juban Point Urgent Care on Monday, 26, 2021.
Dr. Joseph Thomas at Juban Point Urgent Care on Monday, 26, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parking spots start to fill up as soon as Juban Point Urgent Care opens for business on Monday, July 26.

“For the last few weeks here at our urgent care clinic, we are just seeing…it’s nonstop. You know are seeing 8 to 10 people an hour every day, all day,” Dr. Joseph Thomas, who is the owner and medical director of Juban Point Urgent Care, says.

Dr. Thomas not only treats COVID patients at this clinic but he’s also been working in local emergency rooms seeing COVID patients flood hospitals for help.

He says that most of these patients are not vaccinated that, he says needs to change.

“This past Saturday, I was working at one of the local emergency rooms in Ascension, and basically we had a number of patients that came in bilateral pneumonia, grasping to breath. The bottom line is all of these patients that we see are not vaccinated,” adds Dr. Thomas.

RELATED STORIES:

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, but there are signs tonight that could be changing. Ochsner Health System reporting they’ve seen a 15% increase in people wanting the vaccine.

This past Friday alone, one of Ochsner’s vaccine events had more than 100 walk-ins for the vaccine.

“I think that maybe the people who initially felt that they were able to dodge COVID, now they are probably feeling that they are not that sure this time around with the delta variant,” Annette Martijn, who is Ochsner’s community vaccine clinic supervisor, says.

For doctors like Joseph Thomas, an increase in vaccines can’t come fast enough.

Monday’s COVID case count of 7,592 cases is eight times higher than just four weeks ago.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
Tisha Powell
Louisiana native, veteran journalist Tisha Powell to join WAFB news team
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Folks with the Bridge Center for Hope spoke before the Baton Rouge Press Club.
Bridge Center for Hope notes rise in need for mental health, substance abuse help
UMC - University Medical Center New Orleans
Major New Orleans hospitals pausing non-urgent procedures amid surge of COVID cases
Representatives with the Bridge Center for Hope speak before the Baton Rouge Press Club.
Bridge Center for Hope notes rise in need for mental health, substance abuse help