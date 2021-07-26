Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Congressman Clay Higgins announces he has COVID for the second time

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife...
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.(Source: U.S. Congress)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, southwest Louisiana’s Congressman, took to his social media and confirmed he and his wife have COVID for the second time.

He and his wife Becca say they previously got COVID back in January 2020 before an outbreak was declared in the state.

We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of...

Posted by Congressman Clay Higgins on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Higgins reassures that his family is receiving good care.

According to an analysis released last week from CNN, of his 211 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House, 114 have received a vaccine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street
Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning

Latest News

One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Making it a priority, how fast and easy it is to get vaccinated
Local nurse helping with vaccine hesitancy
Local nurse helping with vaccine hesitancy
Heat index forecast for Monday, July 26.
Heat advisory again today, but rain chances a bit higher
Brooks Curry of the United States starts for a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics...
Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold in Tokyo
Local nurse trying to combat vaccine hesitancy
Local nurse trying to combat vaccine hesitancy