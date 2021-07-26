Brooks Curry is golden, becomes first Tiger to win gold

TOKYO (WAFB) - LSU’s Brooks Curry became the first Tiger Olympian to represent the United States in the pool and earn a gold medal as part of the 4x100 meter freestyle team.

GOLDEN 🥇



Brooks Curry becomes the first LSU swimmer in program history to take home the gold! #OlympiansMadeHere | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/8f6b1CMHV3 — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) July 26, 2021

The first Olympian in LSU history to take home a gold medal at the Olympic games, Curry also became the first Tiger to compete in the 4x100 meter freestyle event since Sion Brinn represented Great Britain in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics.

Curry swam in the prelims alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Bowen Becker, taking first place in the second heat.

A native of Atlanta took the lead for the squad, starting off the event with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters. Curry finished his leg of the race with a time of 48.84.

