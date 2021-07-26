Ask the Expert
Bridge Center for Hope notes rise in need for mental health, substance abuse help

Representatives with the Bridge Center for Hope speak before the Baton Rouge Press Club.
Representatives with the Bridge Center for Hope speak before the Baton Rouge Press Club.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks with the Bridge Center for Hope spoke before the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, July 26, to urge people to use them as a resource.

The Bridge Center is the state’s first adult mental health and substance abuse crisis center. The center said the need for that kind of help is going up year after year.

The Bridge Center for Hope first opened in December.

