Body found floating in Mississippi River in Pointe Coupee Parish

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A body was found floating in the Mississippi River on Saturday, July 24, near New Roads, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

The sheriff said the sheriff’s office got a call from the Coast Guard, saying a body was seen stuck between two barges.

The identity of the person is unknown at this time. The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Thibodeaux added he has contacted other sheriff’s offices in the area to see if they have any reports of missing people.

Contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-638-5400 with any information about this incident or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

