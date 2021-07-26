3 children, 1 adult escape electrical fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said three children and one adult safely made it out of a house that caught fire early Monday, July 26.

They added the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

According to BRFD, the front room of the home was damaged by flames and the rest of the house has smoke damage.

