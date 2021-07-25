REPORT: Joe Burrow will be healthy for Bengals’ training camp

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow will be “on the field” and “healthy” when training camp begins for the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, July 27, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapport.

Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in the tenth game of his NFL rookie season. He tore his ACL and MCL during the third quarter of a 20-9 loss at Washington on Nov. 22, 2020.

The national championship and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had left-knee surgery in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2020, and has been working to rehabilitate his knee during the offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster | AP)

Rapport reported Sunday, July 25 the Bengals have no plans for Burrow to be on either their Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or the Non-Football Injury (NFI) lists.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be on the field, healthy, when training camp begins. He’s not on the PUP/NFI list the team just announced and there are no plans for Burrow to be on it. After an ACL tear in 2020, a significant development for Cincy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

In April, the Bengals drafted one of Burrow’s former LSU teammates, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, as the number five pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Burrow had a 141.9 passer rating when throwing to Chase during LSU’s undefeated national championship season in 2019, according to the analytics company Pro Football Focus. Chase also caught 23 touchdown passes from Burrow that season.

Two other former teammates from LSU’s national championship-winning 2019 season, tight end Thaddeus Moss and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, will join Burrow on the field this season.

The Bengals acquired Moss on waivers from the Washington Football Team in April. Moss spent his entire NLF rookie season on the Washington Football Team’s injured/reserve list.

Shelvin was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals will open the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 12.

