Police: 65-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in arson on Cable Street

A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
A 65-year-old man dies following an arson fire on Cable Street.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 65-year-old man has died two days after he was injured in an arson fire on Cable Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department

A department spokesperson identified the man on Sunday, July 25 as Lionel Meyers, 65, of Baton Rouge.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the fire happened near the 2600 block of Cable Street on the morning of Friday, July 23.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the front porch and the front rooms of the house on fire. When they made entry into the home and they discovered Meyers on the floor near the front door.

Meyers was breathing but unresponsive, according to the fire department. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation from the fire and was taken to a local hospital, officials say.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this deadly fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-344-7867 or 225-354-1419.

