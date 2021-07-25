Heat Advisory to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay mainly dry today with just a 20% chance for showers and t-storms by midafternoon. The heat will be the bigger weather story to close out the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in place. Be sure to take heat-related precautions if you plan to be outside for any extended period of time.

Afternoon forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021 (WAFB)

Feels like temperatures will be above 100° for several hours and will peak between 106°-110° in many spots. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90°s today.

A slightly better chance for rain Monday will bring highs down a couple of degrees. Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible during the afternoon Monday. Even better rain chances are expected beginning Wednesday. Rain chances of 50-60% will be possible to close out the workweek.

Heat concerns for Sunday, July 25, 2021 (WAFB)

Even with these higher rain chances, afternoon highs are still forecast to reach the low to mid 90°s with feels like temperatures at or slightly above 100°. By next weekend, a more typical summertime pattern will return with daily pop-up iso’d/sct’d afternoon showers and t-storms. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90°s.

An area of low pressure off the coast of Florida continues to be disorganized. A small window of opportunity will remain for possible tropical development before it moves into Florida in the coming days. Right now, development chances are 50/50.

Possible Tropical Development (WAFB)

