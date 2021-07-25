Heat Advisory to close out the weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay mainly dry today with just a 20% chance for showers and t-storms by midafternoon. The heat will be the bigger weather story to close out the weekend.
A Heat Advisory is in place. Be sure to take heat-related precautions if you plan to be outside for any extended period of time.
Feels like temperatures will be above 100° for several hours and will peak between 106°-110° in many spots. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90°s today.
A slightly better chance for rain Monday will bring highs down a couple of degrees. Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible during the afternoon Monday. Even better rain chances are expected beginning Wednesday. Rain chances of 50-60% will be possible to close out the workweek.
Even with these higher rain chances, afternoon highs are still forecast to reach the low to mid 90°s with feels like temperatures at or slightly above 100°. By next weekend, a more typical summertime pattern will return with daily pop-up iso’d/sct’d afternoon showers and t-storms. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90°s.
An area of low pressure off the coast of Florida continues to be disorganized. A small window of opportunity will remain for possible tropical development before it moves into Florida in the coming days. Right now, development chances are 50/50.
