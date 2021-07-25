Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash in St. James Parish that left a Gonzales woman dead on Saturday, July 24.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. as Cassidy Boutte, 21, of Gonzales, was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa. northbound on US 61 just south of I-10.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Boutte was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Boutte for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Star of Tyler Perry's hit Show 'Sistas' brings musical to Baton Rouge
Star of Tyler Perry’s hit Show Sistas brings musical to Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge General Physician (Source: WAFB)
Inside COVID ICU, a husband’s plea for prayers as his wife fights for her life
Police investigate shooting in 4700 block of Tigerland Drive.
Authorities identify man killed in Tigerland Avenue shooting
Local doctor explains why its recommended to wear a mask even if you’re fully vaccinated
Local doctor explains why its recommended to wear a mask even if you’re fully vaccinated

Latest News

Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning
Investigators say this surveillance photos shows six individuals stealing items from a home off...
Deputies asking for help in identifying 6 suspected in rash of thefts in Morganza
WAFB File photo of the Amite River
Sheriff identifies man who died in Amite River after launching from Tiki Tubing
Heat Advisory issued for all of the Baton Rouge area for Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Another scorcher, another heat advisory today