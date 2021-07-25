Gonzales woman killed in crash on US 61 in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash in St. James Parish that left a Gonzales woman dead on Saturday, July 24.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. as Cassidy Boutte, 21, of Gonzales, was driving a 2009 Nissan Versa. northbound on US 61 just south of I-10.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Boutte was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Boutte for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

