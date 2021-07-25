Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left a child injured early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, July 25 in the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue.
Police say the child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
