Child injured in shooting on Fairfields Avenue early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left a child injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, July 25 in the 5600 block of Fairfields Avenue.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

