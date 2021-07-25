Ask the Expert
American fencer Kiefer wins women’s foil

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's individual foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It’s the third Olympic gold for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won in saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

